Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,075,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 14,781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

