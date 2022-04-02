NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The firm has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

