NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,531.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,948.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,170.77. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,466.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

