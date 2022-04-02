NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
