NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

