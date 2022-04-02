Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.