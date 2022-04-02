Nyzo Price Reaches $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $549,514.36 and approximately $98,175.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.95 or 0.07504421 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.87 or 0.99960244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

