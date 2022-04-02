OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 69,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 60,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

