Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

