Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,174,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,626 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01.

