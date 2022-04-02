Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

UNH stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $521.89. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

