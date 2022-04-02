Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

