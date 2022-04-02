Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.