Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 3,866,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

