Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,678,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.