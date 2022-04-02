Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,678,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.
About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
