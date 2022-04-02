Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.27% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OPI stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

