Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $129.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

