Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.70. 1,944,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.