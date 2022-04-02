Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

