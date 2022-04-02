OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 1,300,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

