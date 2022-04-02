OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.36. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 167,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

