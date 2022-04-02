Ontology Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $578.36 million and approximately $62.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00214793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00419110 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

