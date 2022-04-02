OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.