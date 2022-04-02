Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.69 ($12.84).

Shares of EPA:ORA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €10.78 ($11.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.65 and a 200-day moving average of €9.91. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($17.36).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

