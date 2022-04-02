Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 619,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,503. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.