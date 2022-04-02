OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSIS. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $18,211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

