Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

