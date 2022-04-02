Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
OSG opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,568 shares of company stock worth $2,247,591 over the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.