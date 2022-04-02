Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,568 shares of company stock worth $2,247,591 over the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

