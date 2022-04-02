Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.