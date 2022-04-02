Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.32

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.32 and last traded at C$68.68, with a volume of 153175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.