Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. 346,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

