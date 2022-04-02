Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

OXM stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

