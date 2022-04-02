PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,683 shares of company stock worth $9,620,360. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.