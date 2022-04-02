Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $611.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

