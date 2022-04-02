Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 202,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.66.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

