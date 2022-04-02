Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.14

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.14 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.59). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 6,234,203 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £968.36 million and a PE ratio of -137.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($458,475.24).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.