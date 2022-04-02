Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 107.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

