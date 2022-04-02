Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSEX opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.