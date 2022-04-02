Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $94.14.

