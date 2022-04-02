Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $94.14.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.