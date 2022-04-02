Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

