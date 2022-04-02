Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.