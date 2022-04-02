Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $283.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

