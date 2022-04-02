Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.28. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

