Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.18

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 14983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after buying an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

