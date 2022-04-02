Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 675,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

