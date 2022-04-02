Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

