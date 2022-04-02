Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

