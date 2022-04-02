PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.