PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.94. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PaySign by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.