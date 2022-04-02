PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

