PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of PDSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.
About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
