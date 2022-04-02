PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.